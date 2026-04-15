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Cash scandal: No closure in resignation

Cash scandal: No closure in resignation

While he tendered his resignation to the President, in a letter to the committee, he said “a fair inquiry” was not being conducted.
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Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 22:43 IST
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