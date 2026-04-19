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Casualties of systemic neglect

Casualties of systemic neglect

Recurring fireworks accidents expose a system where deadly lapses escape consequence
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Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:34 IST
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:34 IST
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