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Census 2027: Counting on credible data

Census 2027: Counting on credible data

Findings from the current census will eliminate a data vacuum caused by the delayed enumeration that had prevented efficient development planning.
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Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 21:59 IST
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 21:59 IST
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