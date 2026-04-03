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Census in city needs structural corrections

Census in city needs structural corrections

Poor planning and neglect of enumerators must not be allowed to impact the reliability of critical data
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:04 IST
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:04 IST
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