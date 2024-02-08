Chandigarh: Murder of democracy

It is difficult to imagine that the practices which were adopted in Chandigarh would be resorted to even in minor elections without much visibility. If such brazen tactics could be employed to hijack an election in one of the country’s better known cities with a politically conscious and highly literate citizenry, they could be adopted elsewhere, too. The offender’s sense of impunity could only have come from the confidence that public opinion, media scrutiny or court action would not ultimately matter. The gross electoral crime in Chandigarh raises possibilities about similar sabotage of elections elsewhere at a bigger and wider scale. The BJP, which was the beneficiary of the returning officer’s manipulation, should denounce his conduct for the sake of its own credibility. Except, it may be recalled, that an attempt was made to manipulate the Delhi mayoral election also, where, too, the presiding officer was a BJP councillor. The country’s ruling party, which is so sure that it will come back to power, should not be seen as promoting and supporting electoral fraud. It is a pity that established processes for elections are so wantonly violated and the highest court of the land has to intervene to ensure the right conduct of a municipal election. If elections are not fair and transparent, democracy cannot survive in the country.