Chandigarh: Murder of democracy

The Supreme Court’s strong words about the conduct of the returning officer in the recent Chandigarh mayoral poll reflect the sentiments of everyone who has followed the events related to the election. The election had drawn national attention for the blatantly partisan action of the returning officer, Anil Masih, which came into public view. The court called it a “murder” and “mockery” of democracy and ordered him to present himself before it to explain his conduct. He must be prosecuted, as the court has directed, and punished for his offence. The court noted that the great stabilising force of the country is the purity of the electoral process and said it “will not allow democracy to be murdered like this.”
The election has been controversial for the way it was conducted and for the events leading up to it. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, which had 20 councillors between them, had joined hands against the BJP, which had 14 councillors. The election was to be originally held on January 18 but was called off at the last minute because the presiding officer, who was a BJP office-bearer, claimed he had fallen ill. It was postponed to February 6 but the High Court ordered that it should be held on January 30. On that day, after declaring the election venue out of bounds for the media, the returning officer declared the BJP candidate elected after invalidating eight votes of the AAP and the Congress councillors. The camera showed him defacing the ballot papers before declaring them invalid.
It is difficult to imagine that the practices which were adopted in Chandigarh would be resorted to even in minor elections without much visibility. If such brazen tactics could be employed to hijack an election in one of the country’s better known cities with a politically conscious and highly literate citizenry, they could be adopted elsewhere, too. The offender’s sense of impunity could only have come from the confidence that public opinion, media scrutiny or court action would not ultimately matter. The gross electoral crime in Chandigarh raises possibilities about similar sabotage of elections elsewhere at a bigger and wider scale. The BJP, which was the beneficiary of the returning officer’s manipulation, should denounce his conduct for the sake of its own credibility. Except, it may be recalled, that an attempt was made to manipulate the Delhi mayoral election also, where, too, the presiding officer was a BJP councillor. The country’s ruling party, which is so sure that it will come back to power, should not be seen as promoting and supporting electoral fraud. It is a pity that established processes for elections are so wantonly violated and the highest court of the land has to intervene to ensure the right conduct of a municipal election. If elections are not fair and transparent, democracy cannot survive in the country.