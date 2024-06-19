Change track, make safety the priority

The train accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Monday in which 10 persons were killed and many others injured adds to the poor record of safety of Indian Railways.

The accident happened when a goods train collided with a stationary Kanchenjunga Express. It is believed to have been caused by human error, though it is yet to be finally confirmed by investigation. Last year, some 290 people were killed in an accident in Balasore in Odisha.

An accident on the Chennai-Howrah line claimed 15 lives after that. In February this year, a freight train travelled without a driver for about 70 km from Kathua in Jammu to Dasuya in Punjab. Accidents have taken place in many other parts of the country, though the casualties may not have been high. They cause loss of lives, damage to Railways’ assets, and disruption of services. They also affect the reputation of the Railways which is the country’s biggest carrier and transports millions of people and moves huge amounts of goods every day.