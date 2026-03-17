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Child sexual abuse: The cycle must break

Child sexual abuse: The cycle must break

The Karnataka HC rightly reaffirms that passively consuming child abuse material perpetuates harm to victims.
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Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:21 IST
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:21 IST
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OpinionKarnataka High Courteditorialchild sex abuse

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