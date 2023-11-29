China infections: Need for caution, alertness

The spread of an “influenza-type illness” in northern China, mainly among children, since October has caused concern in other parts of the world, though the Chinese health authorities have said there is nothing to worry about.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that China has not detected any “unusual or novel pathogens” and that the increase in respiratory illnesses was due to “multiple known pathogens”.

The WHO had sought information on the “clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children” in China.

It now seems to be of the view that these increases are “not unexpected, given the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, as similarly experienced in other countries,” though some of them are earlier in the season than historically experienced.

The concern rose after China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported a rise in several respiratory diseases, in particular influenza, Covid, mycoplasma pneumoniae, which is a common bacterial infection affecting younger children, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).