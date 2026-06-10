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Choice, coercion, and an essential distinction

Choice, coercion, and an essential distinction

The Court has sought from the government a re-examination of the legislative framework that conflates sex trafficking with sex work.
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Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 23:46 IST
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