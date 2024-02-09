Classic ‘divide and rule’

Unusual for a reply to the President’s address to parliament but not uncharacteristic of him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made aggressive political speeches in both Houses this week. They were specifically electoral, not just political, speeches, and Modi summoned all the fire, sarcasm and rhetoric in him to devastate the Opposition, particularly the Congress. He has set the tone for the upcoming general elections and charted the lines of his attack on the Opposition. The campaign centring around the Ram temple is a done deal, development is being projected, and what remains is a demolition of the Opposition. But Modi’s focus is on the Congress because he knows that even in its emaciated state, it is the only national political party that can be considered a rival. The BJP will meet the Congress as its only rival in many states and as a party in alliance with other parties in other states.
The BJP’s key electoral strategy is therefore to further weaken the Congress and the Opposition alliance, which is struggling to come into being, and to break it altogether if possible. Modi has invoked all the familiar tropes of attack -- Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, dynasty, lack of progress, and corruption. Words of Nehru and Indira Gandhi are twisted out of context to show that they had a poor opinion of Indians, and a complaint about discrimination by the Centre is interpreted as dividing the nation. The party is also accused of a ‘cancel culture,’ which is a warning to the people that Congress will undo the good work done by his government. Overall, the effort is to paint the Congress as a party of the past, weak, lethargic and negative, and the BJP as the party of the future, strong, dynamic and positive. Modi has reckoned that the regional parties, some of them entrenched in their turfs and some others co-opted or divided, will not pose a challenge to the BJP’s domination at the national level. Some of them may even be needed in future. That is why he spared them of his censure and fire, while limiting the attack to the Congress. It’s classic “divide and rule” employed to prevent the Opposition alliance from being cemented around the Congress.
Modi also tried to send out a message of his confidence about winning a third term in power. He even laid out an agenda for Modi 3.0. He has cited existing and new welfare schemes and India’s position in the world as other strong points and projected a tally of 370 for the BJP, 400 for the NDA in the elections. Modi has thrown down his gauntlet. It’s for the Opposition now to take up the challenge.