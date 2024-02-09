The BJP’s key electoral strategy is therefore to further weaken the Congress and the Opposition alliance, which is struggling to come into being, and to break it altogether if possible. Modi has invoked all the familiar tropes of attack -- Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, dynasty, lack of progress, and corruption. Words of Nehru and Indira Gandhi are twisted out of context to show that they had a poor opinion of Indians, and a complaint about discrimination by the Centre is interpreted as dividing the nation. The party is also accused of a ‘cancel culture,’ which is a warning to the people that Congress will undo the good work done by his government. Overall, the effort is to paint the Congress as a party of the past, weak, lethargic and negative, and the BJP as the party of the future, strong, dynamic and positive. Modi has reckoned that the regional parties, some of them entrenched in their turfs and some others co-opted or divided, will not pose a challenge to the BJP’s domination at the national level. Some of them may even be needed in future. That is why he spared them of his censure and fire, while limiting the attack to the Congress. It’s classic “divide and rule” employed to prevent the Opposition alliance from being cemented around the Congress.