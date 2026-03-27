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Clean postings: A test of political will

Clean postings: A test of political will

The counselling- based transfer policy for sub-registrars is well-intentioned. Will real enforcement follow?
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DHNS
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:12 IST
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:12 IST
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