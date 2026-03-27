<p class="bodytext">The Karnataka government’s move to formalise counselling-based transfers for sub-registrars, backed by a structured demerit-point system, is a welcome acknowledgement of a long-festering problem. By assigning four negative points for criminal cases or Lokayukta traps, three for sanctioned prosecution, two for proven misconduct, and one for pending inquiries, the draft rules attempt to link postings with probity. In principle, this is a significant shift. For far too long, prime sub-registrar offices – particularly in Bengaluru – have been treated as private fiefdoms, where postings are secured and retained through opaque means. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s intent to eliminate “influence and recommendations” and open up high-value postings to honest officers is sound. These measures, if enforced in letter and spirit, could begin to dismantle entrenched patronage networks that have plagued the Stamps and Registration Department for years.</p>.Transfers: Karnataka govt plans 'taint points' for sub-registrars.<p class="bodytext">However, counselling-based transfers are not new. They were introduced last year, and at that time, too, the government spoke of sub-registrars remaining in the same posts for years – even a decade – and promised a transparent reset. Today, the same concerns are being reiterated almost verbatim. If officers who overstayed in prime postings continue to do so, it raises a fundamental question: Did last year’s counselling exercise achieve anything beyond optics? This continuity of rhetoric without demonstrable outcomes points to a deeper institutional resistance. Sub-registrar offices have long been synonymous with corruption, with touts effectively controlling them. These middlemen thrive not merely because of weak systems but due to collusion with officials. Though this is an open secret, the political executive – across administrations – has rarely demonstrated the will to break this nexus. The persistence of the problem suggests not a lack of diagnosis, but a deficit of enforcement. Without political will that goes beyond policy announcements – backed by strict monitoring, real-time audits, and visible punitive action – this reform risks going the way of many before it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The cautionary tale of e-khata looms large. Conceived as a digital antidote to corruption in property records, it instead created new avenues for manipulation, proving that technology and policy, in isolation, cannot overcome vested interests. The proposed counselling framework must not meet the same fate. If this exercise is to mean anything, it must deliver: frequent rotation, protection and recognition of honest officers, and a decisive dismantling of the tout-driven ecosystem. Karnataka does not need another well-intentioned reform that fades into irrelevance; it needs the resolve to confront, and finally break, a system that has long operated with impunity.</p>