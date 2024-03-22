Climate change: The direst alert yet

All lives and lifestyles are conditioned by the climate, geography and other features of the earth and its environment. The changes that happen in the environment will disrupt life of all kinds on earth and may make it even unsustainable. The loss of glacier ice, the rise in sea levels and extreme weather events are not far away phenomena. They happen close to our lives. The world may be reaching the tipping point, and many of the changes that have happened may be irreversible. Many decades of climate talks have not yielded results and promises and commitments have remained unimplemented. Amidst the thick clouds of despair, the report gives a glimmer of hope too. It says the surge in renewable energy generation last year is a good sign, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains hopeful that humanity still has the opportunity to avert a catastrophe.