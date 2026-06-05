CM’s test: Growth amid fiscal stress

<p class="bodytext">Karnataka has witnessed a generational shift in leadership with D K Shivakumar taking oath as Chief Minister. This transition signifies more than a change of guard; it reflects a shift from one political era to another. The contrast between Shivakumar and his predecessor is striking. At 78, Siddaramaiah represented a political tradition rooted in socialist ideals, backward class mobilisation, and a rural ethos. At 64, Shivakumar embodies a different Karnataka – entrepreneurial and aspirational. This is evident in his initial decisions focused on the youth: free bus travel for students up to the postgraduate level, an employment exchange aimed at securing more jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector, and Bharat Jodo clubs to promote leadership skills.</p>.CM-designate D K Shivakumar may have to navigate fiscal, political minefield.<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru, however, will be his most visible test. Shivakumar has begun on the right note by sanctioning Rs 2,000 crore for road repairs in the capital. A bigger challenge, though, is restoring grassroots democracy by holding long-delayed elections to the Greater Bengaluru Authority and other local bodies. He inherits a state that has performed strongly across most economic indicators, including Gross State Domestic Product, Foreign Direct Investment, Goods and Services Tax collections, and per capita income. His task is not merely to preserve this momentum but to elevate it. He must also address the persistent disparity between the prosperous South and the less-developed northern districts. While Karnataka has witnessed growth in agriculture, industry, and services, it cannot rely indefinitely on service-led expansion concentrated in Bengaluru. It must diversify towards manufacturing and industrialisation across districts to generate broad-based growth and employment. Shivakumar's reputation as a go-getter who fast-tracks projects is a distinct strength, but he must balance decisiveness with consensus. Equally important is safeguarding Karnataka's reputation for communal harmony and social stability.</p>.<p class="bodytext">His room for manoeuvre, however, is limited. With five guarantee schemes consuming over Rs 50,000 crore annually and a revenue deficit of Rs 22,957 crore, fiscal space is tight – especially when committed expenditure on salaries, pensions, and interest payments accounts for 60% of the budget. Balancing welfare commitments with infrastructure investment and fiscal prudence will be a defining challenge. For Shivakumar to succeed, the Congress high command must give him a free hand while maintaining necessary checks and balances. Multiple power centres would distract him from governance. His task is not merely to run the government but also to position the Congress for victory in 2028. He will be judged not as an organiser or strategist, but by whether he can translate Karnataka's economic promise into tangible improvements in the lives of its people.</p>