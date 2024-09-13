Conduct BBMP polls without further delay

Bengaluru can now claim a dubious record with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) completing four years without an elected council. The absence of elected councillors, who are meant to represent citizens at the third level of government, where actually the rubber meets the road in terms of urban service delivery that impacts the daily lives of people, has led to a total lack of democratic accountability. Previously, the civic body had gone without an elected council for about three-and-a-half years from 2006 when the government formed the BBMP by merging 110 villages, seven city municipal councils and one town municipal council into what was then just the Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BMP).