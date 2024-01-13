Congress’ ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’

The Congress is right to maintain that it cannot become a part of the launch of the BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, for that’s what the inauguration of an incomplete temple, and that too by the Prime Minister, amounts to, as even the Shankaracharyas, who too have decided to stay away from the event, have pointed out. Its problem was that while attendance would not help and would hurt in some ways, non-attendance would hurt in other ways. As the gains and losses in either course are still uncertain, it probably decided to take a decision where a principle meets with a practical consideration. The party could not have gone to a third place when the choice was between a rock and a hard place. The Congress is actually no stranger to Ayodhya. It had launched its Lok Sabha campaign from there in 1989 and even allowed a Shilanyas there. But the BJP has built an exclusionary politics around it now, and the Congress does not know how to respond to it. The prevarication and confusion and the eventual decision to “respectfully” decline the invitation came out of the party’s inability to respond to the new Ayodhya politics.