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Congress, finally, reads the Kerala verdict

Congress, finally, reads the Kerala verdict

The party’s endorsement of the people’s choice for CM came after an extended phase of uncertainty.
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Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 22:08 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 22:08 IST
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