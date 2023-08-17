Contaminated water state’s shame

Though the first death occurred on August 1, and people have continued to fall sick since, the authorities have still not been able to identify the cause of contamination with confidence. Naturally, people have become wary of consuming water supplied by the municipality for fear of falling ill or even losing their lives. Though about 80% of the town depends on water sourced from Shantisagar Lake in nearby Channagiri taluk, it is strange that only the people living in and around Kavadigarahatti, an area mainly inhabited by Dalits, has been affected. Initial suspicion of foul play was ruled out after a preliminary study by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found no poisonous substance in the water. The report, however, revealed the presence of cholera bacteria in the sample, while stating that the water supplied between July 30 and August 1 was unfit for human consumption. In June last, five people had died in Raichur after drinking polluted water. It was later found that several wards in the city were receiving untreated water and that the filtration unit had not been cleaned or maintained for the past five years.