<p class="bodytext">The proposed contractors’ strike on March 5 at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, is not a routine pressure tactic; it is a desperate last resort for those pushed to the brink. When members of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association say they have mortgaged homes and jewellery to survive while waiting for government payments, the crisis has moved beyond balance sheets into the realm of human distress. At the heart of the protest is a familiar grievance: delayed payments for executed work. Contractors across departments claim that outstanding bills run into a staggering Rs 37,370 crore. Small and medium contractors, who lack the financial buffer of large firms, have been forced into debt. They borrow at high interest rates to pay labourers and service bank loans while the state sits on their dues. The extension of the standard 60-day payment window to a vague “as far as possible” has only compounded their vulnerability.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What makes this especially troubling is that the problem of uncleared bills has persisted for decades, across political dispensations, pointing to chronic fiscal indiscipline rather than episodic failure. The current blame game illustrates this continuity. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that the previous BJP government sanctioned projects worth roughly Rs 2.7 lakh crore without budgetary support, leaving unpaid bills estimated at around Rs 60,000 crore. His predecessor, Basavaraj Bommai, dismisses this as a smokescreen, arguing that many approvals were part of a multi-year administrative pipeline and that today’s crunch stems from diversion of funds to guarantee schemes. The state also points to delayed central releases to explain the squeeze. But these explanations ring hollow for contractors who have already delivered roads, canals, and buildings that the government continues to use. A pressing question then arises: why do they hesitate to seek arbitration or legal recourse? The answer is: fear of being unofficially blacklisted for future projects.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The way forward demands more than political posturing or ad hoc releases. The government should publish a white paper that clearly establishes the quantum of dues and commit to a transparent, seniority-based payment schedule. Delayed payments must attract statutory penal interest; the state cannot extract interest-free credit from its own contractors. To solve this permanently, Karnataka must evolve a robust legal framework by enacting a Prompt Payment Act, mirroring the rigorous standards of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Without structural reform, the state will remain trapped in this vicious cycle of debt and distress.</p>