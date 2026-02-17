Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Contractor distress calls for legal remedies

Contractor distress calls for legal remedies

What makes this especially troubling is that the problem of uncleared bills has persisted for decades, across political dispensations, pointing to chronic fiscal indiscipline rather than episodic failure.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 20:48 IST
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 20:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinioneditorialDH edit

Follow us on :

Follow Us