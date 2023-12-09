CoP28: No visible progress in Dubai

There is no progress yet on the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA). It is a commitment under the Paris Agreement aimed at “enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience, and reducing vulnerability to climate change.” It is important for countries like India, which have experienced many extreme weather events. There is a view that the negotiations are focused more on mitigation than on adaptation, which is very important for the Global South. There continues to be a lack of clarity on climate finance, too. The rich countries have claimed that the promise of $100 billion has been delivered, but developing countries do not agree on that. That is because there is no agreed definition of climate finance. There are other issues, too. There is an impression that the fossil fuel lobby is trying to influence negotiations. There were also reports that the UAE itself had planned to use its role as the host as an opportunity to strike oil and gas deals.