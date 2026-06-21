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Cough syrup curbs an incomplete prescription

Cough syrup curbs an incomplete prescription

The order does not address the real problem at the manufacturing stage, where the syrups are contaminated with dangerous chemicals.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 20:01 IST
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OpinioneditorialCough Syrup

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