Crack the whip for accountability

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has often appreciated Karnataka for following financial discipline in the state budget-making process, but the same cannot be said about budgetary spending, which is marked by indiscipline. A recent circular by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) L K Atheeq pulling up departments for sending files for the Finance Department’s perusal and concurrence just on the eve of cabinet meetings, only proves this. While the current budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has breached the fiscal discipline that the CAG was appreciative of, by resorting to a revenue deficit of Rs 12,000 crore, certain discrepancies pointed out by the national auditor regarding budgetary spends remain uncorrected. Prominent among them is the tendency to scramble to spend budgetary allocation at the fag-end of the financial year, often leading to a lapse of funds. The other major shortcomings include issuing executive orders for incurring additional expenditure without approval of the legislature, excessive supplementary provisions which are unnecessary, injudicious re-appropriation of funds leading to under-utilisation and failure by departments to return lapsed funds. The Siddaramaiah government had passed an order withholding payment for various projects as many of them had been taken up without any budgetary sanction or legislative approval.