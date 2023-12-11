Crack the whip on errant forest officers

In the wake of a leopard straying into Bengaluru and being shot dead, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has said about 2,700 acres of forest land are lost to encroachment in Bengaluru (Urban) district. In addition, the capital, once called the garden city, has lost some 1,200 acres of green cover. Responding to a question from BJP MLA M Satish Reddy about leopard attacks in the suburbs of Bengaluru, the minister informed the Assembly that the reduction in green cover, fragmentation of forests due to projects such as the Peripheral Ring Road, and unscientific disposal of solid waste had intensified human-animal conflict. The total designated forest area in Bengaluru, about 8,900 acres, has come down due to rapid urbanisation.
While encroachments are no doubt largely responsible for the current situation, the government is the biggest culprit as it often reduces the buffer zone of forests to accommodate infrastructure projects. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) routinely grants permission for felling of trees for road widening, and building flyovers, drains and metro lines. Besides, the BBMP also receives applications from individuals intending to construct private and commercial buildings. The ground realities could be much worse than the minister’s assessment, and there is an urgent need to conduct a tree census as demanded by environmentalists so that a clear picture emerges.
While there is merit in what the minister says, another area that needs immediate attention is the quality of our forests and the lack of food and water in their natural habitats that often drives wild animals towards human settlements. Several questions have been raised about the afforestation programmes undertaken by the forest department. Over the years, it has become convenient to blame human-animal conflicts for the shrinking of habitat, without addressing the real issue, that is the degradation of forests. The forest department has gone without any accountability for long, and it is high time Khandre ordered an independent audit to assess its functioning and suggest corrective measures. The killing of the leopard and the death of two elephants, including the much loved Dasara howdah-carrier Arjuna, gives an indication that the forest department is not adept at handling such situations. Khandre, no doubt, has been making the right noises ever since he took over as minister, but mere statements will not do. He should show he means business by reclaiming encroached lands, greening the state with renewed vigour, and above all, straightening out errant officers who are aplenty.