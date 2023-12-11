Crack the whip on errant forest officers

While there is merit in what the minister says, another area that needs immediate attention is the quality of our forests and the lack of food and water in their natural habitats that often drives wild animals towards human settlements. Several questions have been raised about the afforestation programmes undertaken by the forest department. Over the years, it has become convenient to blame human-animal conflicts for the shrinking of habitat, without addressing the real issue, that is the degradation of forests. The forest department has gone without any accountability for long, and it is high time Khandre ordered an independent audit to assess its functioning and suggest corrective measures. The killing of the leopard and the death of two elephants, including the much loved Dasara howdah-carrier Arjuna, gives an indication that the forest department is not adept at handling such situations. Khandre, no doubt, has been making the right noises ever since he took over as minister, but mere statements will not do. He should show he means business by reclaiming encroached lands, greening the state with renewed vigour, and above all, straightening out errant officers who are aplenty.