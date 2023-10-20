Crack the whip on fire safety in buildings

The massive fire that engulfed the fourth floor of a commercial complex in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area once again exposes the total disregard to safety standards by the owners and tenants of such buildings and the callousness of the authorities, who look the other way even as every rule in the book is broken. According to the Director General of Fire and Emergency Services, Kamal Pant, the incident occurred when a chef was lighting a stove that was placed close to 12 gas cylinders that were stocked together.

A suo moto FIR registered by the police, which blames the building owner for negligence, says the restaurant was functioning without obtaining the mandatory no-objection certificate from the fire department nor had the owner ensured the provision of functional emergency exits on the floor.