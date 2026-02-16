<p class="bodytext"> Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma beats most other Hindutva leaders when it comes to rabid hate speech against Muslims. Ever since he became the chief minister in 2021, he has spewed venom and malice against Muslims, adopted discriminatory policies, and initiated actions to harass and persecute them. His latest pronouncements and actions are most objectionable. Some parties and individuals have petitioned the Supreme Court against some of his latest pronouncements. They have told the court about a video showing an image of Sarma firing at men wearing skull caps, with the caption reading “point blank shot.” It was deleted later but circulated widely in Assam and across the country. He gave an open call to target Miyas, a name given to Bengali-speaking Muslims, in the ongoing electoral rolls revision in the state. He has promised government protection to people who discriminate against Muslims and even harass them. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Assembly elections are due in Assam soon and the BJP is aiming to win a third straight term. Sarma’s tirade against the Muslims may have an electoral dimension, but it cannot be taken solely as part of the election campaign. His rhetoric is most divisive and his speech easily falls into the category of hate speech. Sarma has claimed that his speech is only against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, but in practical terms, there is no such distinction, and it is aimed at all Muslims. A ruler who aims a gun at citizens and resorts to such communal dog whistling violates his oath of office, and all canons of decent politics, decorum and decency. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For decades, Sarma and the BJP have raised the issue of illegal immigration from Bangladesh as a political and electoral issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of infiltrators during his visit to Assam on Saturday. The BJP has been in power at the Centre and in Assam for 10 years and they had the opportunity and the responsibility to resolve the problem in legal and established ways. The Assam Accord of 1985 and subsequent Supreme Court rulings can guide them in this matter. But demonising and vilifying all Muslims is no solution. Sarma is a late entrant to the BJP from the Congress and he is trying to prove with a vengeance that he is a bigger Hindutva fanatic than others. He is doing immense harm to the social fabric and politics of the country. He has crossed all red lines, and should not be allowed to get away with his violations.</p>