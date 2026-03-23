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Create jobs, address education mismatch 

Create jobs, address education mismatch 

India can’t afford to ignore anomalies in its employment and training systems.
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DHNS
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 20:06 IST
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 20:06 IST
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