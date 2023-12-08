Crimes rising against vulnerable sections

This may have been the case at all times in the past. But it should not be left there. It is for the law enforcement machinery and society to ensure that all such crimes are reported and fairly investigated so that the perpetrators of crimes are brought to book. The growth in the number of crimes against women shows that the changes in law made after the Nirbhaya case have not been able to effectively address the problem. Any law is only as good as its implementation. The system and society must encourage and provide the confidence to victims from the vulnerable sections to report crimes and abuses against them and to expect the criminal justice system to work for them. This is difficult to do, but should serve as a goal to be reached.