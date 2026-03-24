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Custodial torture and the missing law

Custodial torture and the missing law

Reform must entail an exclusive anti-torture legal framework and a shift to scientific evidence gathering.
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DHNS
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 20:15 IST
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 20:15 IST
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