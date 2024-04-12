Cynicism of youth bad for democracy

It is a matter of concern that a large number of India’s young citizens have shown no interest in voting when the 2024 elections are just days away.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, less than 40 per cent of voters between 18 and 19 have signed up as voters. These are the youngest eligible voters who should be driven by the wish to exercise their rights for the first time. The ECI’s data showed that only about 18 million new voters of a total of about 49 million in this age bracket have entered the electoral rolls. This is about 37 per cent of first-time voters. The break-up along gender and other categories is not available now, but there are variations among states.