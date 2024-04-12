Cynicism of youth bad for democracy

It is a matter of concern that a large number of India’s young citizens have shown no interest in voting when the 2024 elections are just days away.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, less than 40 per cent of voters between 18 and 19 have signed up as voters. These are the youngest eligible voters who should be driven by the wish to exercise their rights for the first time. The ECI’s data showed that only about 18 million new voters of a total of about 49 million in this age bracket have entered the electoral rolls. This is about 37 per cent of first-time voters. The break-up along gender and other categories is not available now, but there are variations among states.
The wide variations across states are remarkable, though inferences from them may not be easy. Over 66% of the youngsters in this age group registered themselves as voters in Telangana. There was only 17 per cent registration in Bihar which has India’s lowest median age population, or youngest population. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh also recorded low registration at 21% and 23% respectively. Registrations may have been low in UP and Bihar because many of the voters may have migrated to other states. But Chhattisgarh, which has a high out-migration rate, shows a high young voter registration rate of 54%, while the highly politicised Kerala sees a much lower registration. In the five biggest states — UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu — the registration is less than 50%. Cultural and other factors specific to states might have influenced the registration. These need to be identified and addressed.
Many young citizens who sign up as voters may not go to the polling booth to vote. Therefore, it is important not only to motivate young persons to register but also to encourage them to cast their votes. The right to vote is the most important right and power of a citizen in a democracy. Indifference to it could weaken democracy. The ECI has launched many campaigns targeting the youth, like the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. It has also sought the help of celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar to take the message to the youth. There are non-government and community organisations working to raise awareness about the need to vote. Political parties which work at the ground level are best placed to prompt young voters to go in for registration and go to the polling booths. They should do it in their own interest.