Dangerous idea, false premises

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal has been a pet idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It involves simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies, and even the local bodies. In the past, a parliamentary committee, Niti Aayog and the Law Commission have studied the proposal and expressed different views on it. The reasons cited in support of the idea are the supposedly high cost of frequent elections, political instability caused by change of governments, governance issues or populist pressures caused by the operation of the model code of conduct. These are untenable reasons. In the first place, democracy is not a low-cost form of government. The money spent by the State on elections is only a fraction of the money misspent on other matters and what political parties and candidates spend on them. There is a very dangerous idea underlying these arguments. It is that elections are a problem and the government is more important. It is a wrong and undemocratic idea. Free and fair elections are essential and basic to democracy. The performance or stability of governments are not ends in themselves and are not essential features of democracy.