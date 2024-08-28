Darshan affair: Prison, staff need reform

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, jailed since June in a sensational murder case, is reportedly enjoying “special privileges” inside the Bengaluru Central Prison. Images and videos that have gone viral depict him smoking, making WhatsApp video calls, and hobnobbing with notorious gangsters — activities prohibited under the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act, 2022. Other images reveal history-sheeters leading comfortable lives in Karnataka’s largest and most secure prison. In one particularly telling image, gangster Srinivas, alias Kulla Seena, is seen celebrating his birthday with a gun-shaped cake inside his prison cell. These incidents have deeply embarrassed the Karnataka government, forcing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself to step in and announce the suspension of nine prison officials. Home Minister G Parameshwara has vowed to prosecute those involved, including Darshan and the prison staff. Based on an application moved by the prison authorities, a Bengaluru court has transferred Darshan to the Ballari prison. These violations highlight the failure of the prison authorities to enforce prison rules and discipline as well as to ensure equal treatment for all prisoners. Comparisons have been drawn to similar privileges extended to VIP prisoners in the past, including stamp paper racket kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala, and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, to name a few. Questions have also been raised on the effectiveness of the government’s much-publicised installation of mobile phone jammers in the prison.