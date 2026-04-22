<p>With the Bombay High Court discharging four persons accused in the Malegaon blasts of 2006, the case has ended without a closure, denying justice to the families of the victims and truth to the nation. The multiple blasts killed 31 people and injured over 300. The case was investigated by three different agencies – the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the CBI, and the NIA – and was marked by a series of turns. While the ATS, which initially conducted the investigation, named nine Muslim men as the accused, and the CBI concurred with the squad’s findings, the probe by the NIA led to Hindu right-wing extremists. A division bench of the Bombay High Court cited insufficient evidence while discharging the accused.</p>.<p>The court quashed a special court order framing charges against the four accused, and said the judge had not "applied his mind” to the case. It also said the NIA "completely ignored" the ATS probe and chargesheet in the case. In July 2025, a special NIA court acquitted former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, then Lt Col Prasad Purohit, and others in a case related to the September 2008 blast near a mosque in Malegaon, which killed six people and injured over 100. In that case, the court said that "suspicion does not constitute proof." </p><p>It noted that the testimonies of the witnesses were not credible, and evidence connecting the accused to the blast was missing. The court did not accept evidence in the form of recorded telephone conversations. Even in the 2006 case, the court maintained that the case was built on weak circumstantial evidence, including retracted statements, leading to what it called a dead end.</p>.2006 Malegaon blasts case reached dead end: Bombay High Court raps NIA for overlooking evidence.<p>Cases involving terrorism are politically sensitive, and when left unsolved, they trigger suspicion and multiple theories about the motives. This uncertainty is even more prominent in a case involving the loss of 31 lives and investigated by multiple premier agencies, all to end without a conclusion on who the conspirators were. There is no clarity on what led to this outcome – inept investigation, prosecution failures, or the flawed manner in which the courts appreciated the presented evidence. </p><p>A verdict without a closure has been delivered, making a two-decade-long wait for justice even more tragic. Notably, no convictions were given in other terror-linked cases, such as the 2002 Akshardham attack and the 2006 Mumbai train bombings. These are striking failures and a grim reflection of the State’s response to terrorism, which remains a serious threat to society.</p>