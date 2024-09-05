Death penalty won’t stop perpetrators

The anti-rape bill piloted by the West Bengal government and passed by the state legislature on Tuesday does not add anything to the existing laws on rape and sexual crimes against women.

The bill prescribes life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape, and the death penalty for anyone convicted of rape or gangrape if the victim dies or is left in a vegetative state.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) also prescribes the death penalty in rape cases. The IPC, which it replaced, had also provided for the death sentence in certain kinds of rape cases. But the stipulation of the ultimate punishment has not acted as a deterrent against crime.

The death penalty is not an effective deterrent against any crime, including sexual offences. The basic axiom of criminal jurisprudence is that it is the certainty of punishment, not its severity, that acts as a deterrent against crimes.