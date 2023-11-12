Deepfake: AI brings a big new menace

Deepfake videos of some well known persons recently circulated on social media have raised concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI). Last week, a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral and soon after that, a deepfake image of Katrina Kaif surfaced. Other images created or morphed with the help of AI technology have also done the rounds within the country and outside. The images are artificially created with near perfection in such a way that they look and sound as genuine as the real ones. The tampering with reality is done with AI which has advanced much in the last few years. Morphing and such mischievous activities have been in vogue for many years but they could be detected by the alert eye or ear and certainly by technology. But even the best technology is often unable to distinguish the fake from the genuine in the case of what is created with the help of AI.