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Defection and the ruse of idealism

Defection and the ruse of idealism

The AAP MPs’ exodus also exposes a party grappling with ideological fragility and internal dissent
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Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:14 IST
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:14 IST
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