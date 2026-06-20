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Homeopinioneditorial
Defections and the erosion of trust

Defections and the erosion of trust

The crossovers hollow out democratic accountability and threaten to normalise political opportunism
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 20:22 IST
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