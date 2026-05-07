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Defiant Mamata signals democracy’s strain

Defiant Mamata signals democracy’s strain

A chief minister’s refusal to resign after an electoral defeat presents an entirely new situation; this is uncharted constitutional territory.
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Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 20:19 IST
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 20:19 IST
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BJPWest BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeOpinioneditorialspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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