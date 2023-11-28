Delhi must be firm with Maldives’ new leader

As an astute politician who cautiously plotted his way to the top job, Muizzu may already know that disturbing this applecart can only be to the disadvantage of the Maldives. It is to be hoped that as the days go by and the pressure of making crowd-pleasing announcements eases, he will take a more nuanced view of the relationship with India. For its part, Delhi should not take an all or nothing view, and make all attempts to negotiate new terms with Muizzu. But India must also make clear to Male that while Delhi understands that it will seek to leverage its strategic geography and good relations with China to get the best deal for itself, it cannot ignore Delhi's security concerns. India has a clear and present military situation with an aggressive China in Ladakh and in the North-East, and Delhi is bound to ensure the security of its other flanks. As long as there is clarity on this, everything else is diplomacy.