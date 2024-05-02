Delhi should read the signals carefully

A Washington Post report naming the RAW officer who allegedly oversaw a failed plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani activist and US citizen, in New York, makes quite obvious what has been suspected all along: that US investigators are in possession of more details about the imputed conspiracy than was disclosed in a New York court late last year. The plot failed as some of the dramatis personae were working for federal law enforcement authorities. The middleman used by the RAW officer was arrested in Prague by Czech authorities at the behest of US officials. The chargesheet filed in the court had named the middleman but not the RAW officer, who was described as CC1. Going by the report, he appears too far down in the hierarchy to have masterminded the alleged plot on his own without a go-ahead from his seniors. Now, the only question is how far up the buck stops. RAW, India's foreign intelligence agency, answers to the Prime Minister via the National Security Adviser.