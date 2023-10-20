Desist from demands to break encryption

The government’s move to direct WhatsApp to divulge the identities of those who first shared certain videos on the social messaging platform is an exercise in intrusion of privacy, and cannot be legally, morally or politically justified. The government plans to issue the order under Section 4(2) of the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

The videos that the government wants to target are deepfakes of politicians, which it thinks will be used in elections or for purposes of discrediting them. While it is true that such videos can be used for wrong and dishonourable purposes, demanding that the social media company identify the originator would amount to excessive use of executive power, unsanctioned by law. Social media platforms have challenged the validity of those parts of the rules demanding the disclosure of the identity of the originator of messages and videos, on the ground of violation of the right to privacy.