Disagree without being disagreeable

The comments of DMK politician and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin about Sanatan Dharma have created a political flutter, and are being used by the BJP to make a broadside against the newly-formed I.N.D.I.A alliance of opposition parties, of which the DMK is a major partner. Stalin likened Sanatan Dharma to the coronavirus, malaria and dengue, and said such things should not just be opposed but eradicated. He is not just any politician but the son of Chief Minister M K Stalin and so the comments attracted attention and acquired some authority. It has put the alliance parties and leaders in a spot and many of them are on the defensive. The BJP has seized upon it and is projecting it as an attack on Hindus and Hinduism and the country’s unique identity, traditions and values. It considers it as a fortuitous weapon it has got when the elections are in sight.
It can do harm to the Opposition alliance if it becomes part of the political and electoral narrative being built by the BJP. That is why there is confusion among different sections of parties and leaders of the alliance. Most have distanced themselves from it. Within the Congress, there are multiple reactions, ranging from a diplomatic evasion to opposition to support. But generally, there is little support, and everyone is cautious. That shows the problematic nature of the comment. Udhayanidhi did not frame the issue rightly, and he articulated it in such way that he cannot be justified and defended without incurring damage. It was open to the BJP’s self-serving interpretation and the party has even claimed that Udhayanidhi had advocated genocide. Petitions have been filed in courts seeking action against Udhayanidhi on the ground that the comments amounted to hate speech, but there are counter petitions, too.
Udhayanidhi Stalin was making an affirmation of his party’s Dravidian ideology. In the Dravidian view, Sanatan Dharma is synonymous with Brahmanical religion and a caste-based social order. Udhayanidhi could have critiqued it in more agreeable terms. The idea of Sanatan Dharma has never had a clear definition and has been interpreted variously, which is seen to be its strength as it can be different things to different people. It is a sign of our times that the comments have created a big controversy at the national level. Some years ago, it might have been altogether ignored, or dismissed as an expression of the right to freedom of speech of a citizen. It might also have led to some discussions and debates on its implications, without much noise. But when there are monopolistic claims of ownership of Sanatan Dharma and its definition and interpretation, the controversy is only natural.