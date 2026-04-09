<p>The illusion of a fragile peace in Manipur has been broken by the killing of two children in a bomb attack in Bishnupur district. Three others were killed after security forces opened fire to resist a mob of protesters. Violence in the northeastern state has evolved from sporadic, isolated incidents into organised armed action. With groups planning and executing targeted attacks and the perpetrators remaining untraceable after the incidents, the situation remains volatile. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has warned those responsible for the bomb attack of certain punishment. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the incident; no arrests have been made.</p>.<p>Protests held in different parts of the state point to underlying tension. The government has suspended internet in five valley districts and mobilised more forces to handle potential unrest. Since assuming office, it has maintained a tough posture on the violence and claimed to have mounted extensive anti-militancy operations. In the fresh round of violence in Bishnupur, there is a sign for the government to step up action. That attacks can be staged to trigger clashes shows that militancy is active in the state even with a new government in office. Weapons stolen from police stations and state armouries at the peak of the violence are still in circulation. Efforts to recover these arms have had mixed results, further complicating the process to achieve lasting peace.</p>.The world pays for the wealth of a few.<p>The incident in the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur and its violent repercussions reveal a deep distrust between the Meitei and Kuki communities that remains unresolved despite recent efforts to secure a political solution. Since May 2023, Manipur has witnessed extensive violence and large-scale displacement of people. Its fissures were left unaddressed in the initial stages of the unrest, making reconciliation markedly tougher over time. Unlike the previous government led by N Biren Singh, the current dispensation has tried to infuse credibility and fairness into the negotiation process. The Chief Minister has tried to engage with all sections of society as part of a focused outreach initiative. But thousands of families are still living in camps and the state remains divided into zones dominated by the two communities. The government has a tough situation in hand, where it will be required to play a larger role than that of a dialogue facilitator. Singh held an all-party meeting to assess the situation, where a plea was made to the public to refrain from violence. He has signalled intent, but the real test will be in pushing it to rebuild lost trust.</p>