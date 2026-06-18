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Dog bite surge calls for fresh audit

Dog bite surge calls for fresh audit

Localised mapping and continuous sterilisation must complement scrutiny of the ABC programme
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 20:09 IST
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