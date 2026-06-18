Dog bite surge calls for fresh audit

<p>The 55% surge in dog bite cases across Bengaluru during the first five months of 2026 is a reminder of a serious public health challenge confronting the city. The increase from 11,647 cases during the corresponding period last year to 18,140 this year cannot be dismissed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) as merely a consequence of improved reporting. </p><p>What is equally striking is that pet dogs are responsible for nearly 42% of the total cases. Such a high proportion of pet dog attacks raises uncomfortable questions about irresponsible ownership, inadequate training, and poor socialisation. Thus, civic authorities cannot focus exclusively on stray dogs while ignoring the risks posed by domesticated animals.</p>.Dog bites in Bengaluru surge 55% year-on-year.<p>The figures also expose the shortcomings of Bengaluru's Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, which has existed for nearly 25 years and yet has left the city with an estimated stray dog population of almost three lakh. During the brief periods when the programme was implemented rigorously, scientific sterilisation helped stabilise and even reduce stray dog numbers. </p><p>The 2023 dog census showed that nearly 72% of stray dogs had been sterilised, and the overall population had declined by almost 10% compared with 2019. However, these gains have not been sustained because implementation has been inconsistent, plagued by administrative disruptions, weak monitoring, and poor auditing. The GBA must commission a micro-level study to determine whether these attacks are concentrated in specific neighbourhoods and understand the reasons behind such aggression.</p><p>Maharashtra's experience offers an important lesson. In Mumbai, which recorded over 30 lakh dog bite cases in six years, authorities found that such incidents clustered in densely populated older wards and peripheral settlements receiving unsterilised dogs from neighbouring areas. Bengaluru too faces migration of stray packs from surrounding village panchayats, making localised mapping indispensable.</p><p>The conventional explanation that aggression increases when food becomes scarce does not entirely fit Bengaluru's circumstances. The city has a thriving dog-feeding culture, and the GBA itself allocates funds for organised feeding. This makes it even more imperative to investigate whether garbage management, territorial behaviour, breeding cycles or local population imbalances are driving aggression in particular pockets. The answer lies not in panic but in evidence-based policy. </p><p>An independent audit of the ABC programme—plugging loopholes like corruption—coupled with neighbourhood-level mapping and continuous sterilisation, is essential. Twenty-five years after its adoption and after crores of rupees having been spent, Bengalureans deserve to know whether their money has been well utilised.</p>