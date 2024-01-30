Don’t sink the money on white-topping

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is expecting a record property tax collection this year.

That is the good news. The bad news is that BBMP proposes to spend a large portion of this amount, that is about Rs 700 crore, on white-topping over 70 roads. While the collection during the last fiscal was over Rs 3,300 crore, the target for this year is Rs 4,600 crore.

While BBMP deserves a pat for collecting taxes well, the decision to sink a substantial portion of the additional funds it expects to collect on white-topping raises many questions.

What’s worse is that many of the roads that the civic body proposes to rip apart and re-lay with concrete are already smooth and well-maintained roads.