Don’t ambush nation with flash decisions

There is still no clarity about why a special session of parliament has been called for five days from Monday, and what its agenda is. A parliamentary bulletin issued last week proposed some legislative business, which can’t be considered the full agenda of the session.
As items on the agenda, it listed a bill on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, and some other legislative proposals like the Advocates (Amendment) Bill and the Post Office Bill. It was also stated that there would be a debate on ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’.
It is believed that this could mean a function to mark the formalities of shifting from the present parliament to the new building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May. But the government has not said this. The government did not make matters any clearer even at the all-party meeting on Sunday.
The declared agenda is routine business and does not justify the summoning of a special session. The bill about the Election Commission is controversial as it will effectively make the government the sole authority for appointment of its members. Some other listed bills have been passed by the Rajya Sabha.
None of them is of such an urgent nature that it cannot wait for the regular winter session. That is also the case with the shift to the new building. The Opposition is not impressed by the agenda and has voiced apprehensions about the government’s plans.
Members of the INDIA grouping have said that the agenda was disappointing, a ‘’diversionary tactic.’’ They have also complained that they were not consulted before the government decided to convene the special session.
The announcement was made on social media by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and members of parliament were informed only later.
The Opposition thinks that the government could come out with some surprise move during the session, and speculation is rife about it. It is wrong on the part of the government to give scope to such speculation and to come out with some surprise legislation during the session.
The Opposition needs to be taken into confidence about the agenda and they have to be prepared for it. To ambush parliament and the nation with a sudden move is an undemocratic practice.
The Narendra Modi government has a tendency to spring such surprises, as seen by the demonetisation decision and the scrapping of Article 370. Parliament is as much the Opposition’s as the government’s and the two have an equal stake in it.
The government should be open and transparent about its conduct in parliament. Otherwise it would amount to disrespect of the House.