<p>The proposal to introduce mandatory front-of-package warning labels on packaged food products high in sugar, salt and saturated fat has been debated for many years. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which should decide on the matter, had previously given the impression that it would act soon. It had engaged the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad to prepare a report on it. It had said that the system would promote healthy eating habits and reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases. Reports said the FSSAI had decided on a scheme for voluntary implementation of the labelling plan starting in 2023, with mandatory labelling after four years. This scheme involved a star rating system that included a colour scheme, a nutrition score, and warning messages. According to this, packaged foods would be rated on a scale of 0.5 to 5 based on a composite score. </p>.<p>Last year, the Supreme Court directed an expert committee to submit its recommendations on the rule changes required to implement front-of-package labelling. In a recent affidavit filed in court, the FSSAI said it intended to conduct further research and undertake a systematic mapping of different varieties of packaged food products. It proposed conducting consumer surveys to assess how label information is used, reviewing global trends in front-of-pack nutrition labelling, and holding wider consultations with large industry bodies and micro, small and medium enterprises. A bench of Justice A B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan expressed dissatisfaction over the FSSAI’s position, remarking that the organisation “should not be concerned about multinational companies but about the right to health of citizens of the country.” The court told the FSSAI to file its response within four weeks. It issued these directions while hearing petitions seeking mandatory front-of-package warning labelling for all packaged food items. The petitioners also opposed the star rating system proposal on the grounds that it does not clearly warn consumers about excessive levels of sugar, salt and saturated fats. </p>.FSSAI pulls up McDonald’s over use of rotten tomatoes and reused oil.<p>Availability of information about packaged food ingredients is important as non-communicable ailments and lifestyle diseases are spreading in the country. India is the world capital of diabetes with over 11% of its population suffering from it. The incidence of ailments related to hypertension, obesity and cholesterol is high. Consumers need guidance and warnings about the contents of packaged food, especially ultra-processed food and additives, to make informed and healthy choices. Such information should be detailed, specific, and exhaustive, and <br>in conformity with global standards. The FSSAI is responsible for developing and implementing a scheme for that.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>