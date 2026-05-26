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Drunk drivers: Hold schools accountable

Drunk drivers: Hold schools accountable

The rise in drunken driving among school bus drivers is a warning signal that demands urgent action before a preventable lapse becomes an irreversible catastrophe.
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Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 19:35 IST
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