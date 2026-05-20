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Dubare elephant attack exposes fatal safety risks

Dubare elephant attack exposes fatal safety risks

Captive elephants may be trained, but they remain wild animals governed by instinct, stress, and territorial aggression.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 21:20 IST
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OpinioneditorialDubare elephant camp

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