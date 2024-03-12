EC’s resignation raises questions

The Election Commission, which is a three-member body, is now left with only one member who is the CEC. It is true that the Commission has worked with only one member in the past and elections were held efficiently and successfully even then. But that is evading the question why one member has suddenly resigned and steps were not taken in time to fill the vacancy after another member’s tenure ended last month. The government has now initiated the process of appointment, and the selection committee led by the Prime Minister is expected to meet around March 15. It is known that the government will have its way in the selection as it dominates the committee. It brought in a new selection procedure through legislation last year, giving itself the power to make the selection, going against the ruling of the Supreme Court which had proposed a procedure with a focus on neutrality and credibility.