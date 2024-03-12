EC’s resignation raises questions

It is a matter of concern that the Election Commission of India (ECI) suddenly finds itself understaffed at the top weeks before the Lok Sabha elections are to be held. A member of the Commission, Arun Goel, has resigned when the Commission is to announce the election schedule in a few days’ time. The Commission was in the midst of preparations and consultations on the conduct of the elections with various stakeholders, and so the sudden resignation by one Election Commissioner has come as a surprise. Arun Goel abruptly returned from Kolkata, where he had gone with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar for consultations, and he sent his resignation letter to President Draupadi Murmu, reportedly without officially informing the CEC about it. The resignation was accepted immediately. The suddenness of the Election Commissioner’s action, its timing, and the mystery surrounding it, have given rise to questions and speculation.
The Election Commission, which is a three-member body, is now left with only one member who is the CEC. It is true that the Commission has worked with only one member in the past and elections were held efficiently and successfully even then. But that is evading the question why one member has suddenly resigned and steps were not taken in time to fill the vacancy after another member’s tenure ended last month. The government has now initiated the process of appointment, and the selection committee led by the Prime Minister is expected to meet around March 15. It is known that the government will have its way in the selection as it dominates the committee. It brought in a new selection procedure through legislation last year, giving itself the power to make the selection, going against the ruling of the Supreme Court which had proposed a procedure with a focus on neutrality and credibility.
Goel’s resignation has been attributed to personal or health reasons. But this has not been taken as completely true. He had a long tenure ahead of him and was in line to become the CEC. It should be noted that he was appointed in a hurry in one day in 2022, and he has chosen to quit in a hurry in a day. There is speculation that he had differences with the CEC on issues relating to the holding of elections. There are other conjectures, too, like the claim that he may have been forced to resign. The reasons and circumstances of the resignation need to be made public and explained because the Election Commission is a very important institution in a democracy. There is high public interest in the working of the Election Commission, a constitutional body, and it should be transparent and credible. Sudden appointments and resignations lower its credibility.