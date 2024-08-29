ED, CBI must pay heed to court’s remarks

The court raised questions about the fairness of the investigating agencies and the practice, which is also seen in other Delhi liquor cases, of relying on the statements of approvers for evidence. The court told the agencies that they could not pick and choose, and again questioned the evidentiary value of an accused making statements against another accused. These are important in a fair trial, which is the right of all citizens. The court raised the issue of the slender chances of an early trial in the case which has 493 witnesses and 57 accused. In such a situation, the process becomes the punishment, as the court has often said, and justice would elude the accused. The court also described an order of the Delhi High Court, which had denied bail to Kavitha, on the ground that she was educated and independent, as perverse. It also noted that the investigations in the case had been completed, and that Kavitha did not pose a flight risk. The court has asserted that the normal rules of bail would apply in her case and there was no reason for curtailing her freedom.