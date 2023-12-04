Election results show enduring Modi appeal

The results also mark again the position of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the most popular leader and vote getter whom the Congress could not counter with a leader or strategy. The BJP went to the polls everywhere without projecting a local leader, and totally under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The credit should also go to the party for formulating and implementing a strategy that suited each state. It has never lacked in organisational strength and resources. In Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the party came far from behind, and in Madhya Pradesh, it beat what even a few months ago seemed a strong anti-incumbency sentiment. Madhya Pradesh now ranks with Gujarat as a state with a most enduring BJP government. It should also be noted that a party wins elections not just on its own strength but also on other parties’ weaknesses. The Congress’ weaknesses in the states where it held power helped the BJP to make gains. The Congress has now lost the tenuous presence it had in the Hindi heartland, except in the small state of Himachal Pradesh. It has found it is no match for the BJP in one-on-one contests.